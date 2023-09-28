Maulidur Rasul in Bintulu celebrated with grand parade, awards

BINTULU (Sept 28): Some 6,115 Muslim participants took part in the annual Maulidur Rasul procession around the old town here this morning.

Led by Bintulu deputy resident Abang Zainudin Abang Turkey, the parade started at the Bintulu Esplanade with 86 participating contingents comprising government agencies, statutory bodies, financial institutions, private firms, mosques, associations and schools.

‘Sarawak Makmur Ummah Sejahtera’ as the theme for this year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration focuses on the theme of prosperity, wellbeing and gratitude.

Abang Zainudin, in his remarks, said the true meaning of gratitude is not only limited to being grateful for Sarawak’s 60 years of independence from colonialisation.

The Muslims in Sarawak, he said, have as much freedom as non-Muslims to work and live peacefully.

“In Sarawak, we show our tolerance towards one another, regardless if they are fellow Muslims, Christians or Buddhists,” he said.

“Islam is a religion that prioritises the wellbeing of its people and this is clear from the word ‘Islam’ itself which means peace.

“We don’t talk bad about other religions, instead we respect their beliefs and also pray for their wellbeing,” he added.

For the Muslims to lead a prosperous life in this world and in the hereafter, he stressed on the importance of observing Maqasid al-Shari’ah which provides a clear guidance in solving the issues conforming to the human interest while complying with the will of God.

The event also witnessed the presentation of Tokoh Maal Hijrah award to Ahmad Alwy Muhammad Hudari who is currently pursuing his study at Universiti Al-Azhar in Egypt.

Also receiving the students excellence awards were Lee Hua Yu @ Mohammad Wafiq Rosli Lee from SMK Bintulu (STPM 2022); Rabiatul Adawiyah Ali from SMK Kidurong (STPM 2022); Aniq Nazhan Mazlan from SMK Kidurong (SPM 2022) and Lisa Irdina Saiful from SMK Kemena Bintulu (SPM 2022).

For the Maulidur Rasul banner competition, SK Kampung Jepak emerged champion in the primary schools category, followed by second-placed SK Bintulu and third-placed Sekolah Rendah Integrasi Al-Amin.

For the secondary school, training centre and higher learning institution category, Institut Tahfiz Bintulu took the lead, followed by SMK Baru Bintulu and Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu as second and third place winners respectively.

For other categories, the champions were JKK Kampung Jabai (Category C – mosques and suraus), Forest Department Bintulu (Category D – government agencies), Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Category E – uniform bodies); as well as Sime Darby Plantation Bhd and Kelab Wanita Ikhtiar Bintulu (Category F – private firms / organisations).

The first to third place winners for the banner competition received RM1,000, RM750 and RM500 cash respectively with certificates of participation.

The best marching contingent from each category, meanwhile received RM1,500 and certificates of participation.

The winners were SK Agama Majlis Islam Sarawak Bintulu (Category A); SMK Kidurong (Category B); Masjid Darul Makmur Kampung Jepak (Category C); Badan Harakah Islamiah (Category D); Immigration Department (Category E); Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (Category F) and Lembaga Kebajikan Anak-Anak Yatim Sarawak (Category F).

Also in attendance were Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) deputy chairman Datuk Haidar Khan Asghar Khan; BDA general manager Datu Muhammad Yakup Kari; Lembaga Amanah Kebajikan Islam Bintulu deputy chairman Datu Mohidin Ishak; Bintulu Education officer Samri Suhaili and community leader Temenggong Rosli Kamaruddin.