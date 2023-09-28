MBKS hosts mid-autumn festival with free lanterns, mooncakes

KUCHING (Sept 28): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is inviting the community to join in the fun of the mid-autumn lantern festival at the Malaysia-China Friendship Park, Jalan Song here this Friday (Sept 29).

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng in a press conference here yesterday said the event will be made memorable with the give-aways of mooncakes and lanterns to visitors.

According to Wee, close to 1,000 gifts of mooncakes and lanterns have been prepared for distribution and will be available for free distribution on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This lantern giveaway is MBKS’ commitment in nurturing and strengthening cultural ties and celebrating diversity, while promoting a true celebration of cultural diversity and unity in Sarawak,” said Wee.

“This is also a fantastic opportunity for the community, regardless of race and religion, to come together, while illuminating the night with lanterns and enjoying the lion dance performance.

“The Malaysia-China Friendship Park as the event’s venue is not only a testament to the strong bond between the two nations but also a symbol of unity and harmony within our local community,” he added.

Wee, however, reminded the public not to let off the ‘Kunming lanterns’ or sky lanterns during the celebration as they pose a fire risk, as well as a risk to aviation.