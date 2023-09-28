Mirians celebrate Maulidur Rasul in spirit of unity

MIRI (Sept 28): Some 7,000 Muslims, alongside non-Muslim dignitaries took part in the 2.5km- Maulidur Rasul parade which started at the Civic Centre here today.

Led by deputy minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat, the parade was also joined by Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; deputy minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting; Miri mayor Adam Yii; and Miri Resident cum Miri Division’s Jawatankuasa Aktiviti Islam (JATAIM) chairman Jamalie Busri.

Ripin, who is also the Lambir assemblyman, called on the Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s moral virtues and noble practices.

“The Holy Prophet has always emphasised on the spiritual cleanliness apart from physical cleanliness, as well as to work hard, to be honest and just, to be disciplined and also to treat one another regardless of his or her faith or race with respect and kindness,” he said.

These virtues, he added, are the fundamentals of nation-building.

Ripin later announced a grant totalling RM53,000 for JATAIM to run its activities, of which he pledged RM30,000; with Lee chipping in another RM10,000, Ting (RM8,000) and Yii (RM5,000).

Meanwhile, the best contingent award for the primary school category went to SK Lutong, followed by SK Kg Luak and SK Anchi which came second and third respectively.

Under the secondary school, institution of higher learning and skills institute category, SMK Lutong emerged top, with second- and third-placed winners Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang and Kolej Vokasional Miri respectively.

Miri Central Police marched to the top spot for the government department and statutory body category, while Masjid An Nur in Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu was adjudged the winner for the mosque and surau category.

Under the private firm and financial institution category, Laku Management Sdn Bhd beat Sarawak Energy Berhad for the top placing, while Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd was named third.

For village, association, club and Hadrah group category, top three winners were Pertubuhan Kebajikan dan Dakwah Islamiah Sarawak; Persatuan Kedayan Miri and Persatuan Kelas Pembangunan Insan Kampung Tudan.

The champion in each category walked away with RM1,000 cash prize and trophy, while the first and second runners-up received RM750 and RM500 each.