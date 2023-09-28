Miss International M’sia finalists participate in community recycling workshop

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 28): The Community Recycling Workshop Programme organised by Meraki Daat Sabah was participated by the team and finalists of Miss International Malaysia 2023 (MIM2023), aiming to increase awareness on environmental care among the community.

Meraki Daat president Michelle De La Harpe said the programme held in Kampung Tanjung Aru Baru here, is an awareness programme to reduce waste through recycling, which is able to produce useful and valuable products.

“In ensuring a sustainable environmental balance, we need to expand various methods to reduce waste especially plastic materials.

“One of the efforts that we can give attention, is upcycling where those waste can be made into a valuable product using methods such as 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), 4R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Replace), and the most recently introduced 5R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Replace, Recover).

“The concept and purpose is the same, which is to convert waste materials into something more valuable including putting plastic together with a cement mixture to produce concrete blocks,” she said.

The Meraki Daat environmental awareness programme was carried out with the 17 MIM2023 finalists on Thursday.

Meraki Daat was established and registered in July 2022, ‘Meraki’ is a Greek word originating from Turkey with the meaning of instilling passion, creativity and love for something, while ‘Daat’ is the Kadazan word for ocean.

Earlier, Meraki Daat started the Picasso Project to transform water villages as potential tourist attractions.

The project also spread the awareness on waste separation, recycling, sanitation facilities and proper waste treatment to the local community.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Aru Community Development Leader (PPM) Mohd Reduan Aklee, who was also present at the event, said such programmes should be supported to promote environmental sustainability.

He said the Tanjung Aru Community Leadership and Development Unit (UPPM) is always open, focused and committed to such efforts in ensuring the health and well-being of the community is always guaranteed.

Also present was the president of the Persatuan Pentas Anak Seni Malaysia (PPASM) and MIM2023, Jawed Khan.