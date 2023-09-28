Pre-dawn blaze guts two buildings at chicken farm in Tatau

BINTULU (Sept 28): An early-morning fire in Tatau today destroyed two buildings at a chicken farm located at Jalan Sungai Sap.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said firefighters were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 2.30am.

“The fire involved two blocks of the chicken farm, and also destroyed one heavy machinery,” it said.

Bomba said the fire was brought under control at 3am and fully extinguished at 6.50am.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, while total loss has yet to be determined.