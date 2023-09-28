redONE promises quick, reliable financial solutions through redCASH

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 28): In a momentous development that promises to revolutionise Malaysia’s financial landscape, redONE Network Sdn Bhd – the foremost Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) provider in the nation – has unveiled redCASH, the country’s pioneering online money lending platform supported by a telecom operator.

This groundbreaking platform is poised to offer micro-loans ranging from RM1,000 to RM10,000 at exceptionally competitive interest rates, exclusively designed for redONE subscribers.

The introduction of redCASH signifies a moment of significance in redONE’s illustrious 11-year journey, as it forges ahead as the first telecommunications company to venture into the fintech realm.

“This remarkable feat serves as a testament to redONE’s steadfast dedication to providing economical postpaid and prepaid packages to its devoted customer base.

“By introducing the revolutionary concept of digital lending through redCASH, redONE is now able to offer micro-loans to previously neglected segments of its clientele,” said RedONE CEO Farid Yunus.

He expressed his enthusiasm for this ground-breaking development, saying: “We are excited to introduce redCASH, which will revolutionize the fintech landscape in Malaysia. Being a leading telecommunications company has been redONE’s dedication since its founding 11 years ago.”

The redCASH platform has been intricately crafted to cater solely to the distinctive requirements of redONE’s loyal subscribers, showcasing a seamless and proficient approval procedure.

Moreover, it presents convenient payment alternatives such as online banking, JomPAY, and cash payments at authorised redONE dealerships.

Adding on, Farid said redONE recognises that access to credit remains a major challenge for many Malaysians.

Through redCASH, he said they are committed to helping customers who may face hurdles in securing financing through traditional paths.

“Through a strategic alliance with credit rating agency Experian Information Services Malaysia, our visionary platform has materialised,” he added.

Experian assumes a pivotal position in evaluating the creditworthiness of redONE’s clientele, meticulously determining their eligibility based on the Debt Service Ratio (DR).

This fruitful collaboration empowers redONE to harness Experian’s expertise in credit assessment, thus fostering responsible lending practices.

Experian Information Services Malaysia CEO Dawn Lai said by harnessing its data-driven credit-decisioning solution, the company guarantees that assessments are conducted swiftly, impartially, and in an economically viable manner.

“Our sheer delight is amplified as we extend our unwavering support to redCASH’s automated decision-making platform, an extraordinary tool that accelerates credit evaluations while simultaneously safeguarding the interests of Malaysian consumers, thus ensuring redONE’s commitment to enduring and responsible lending practices,” she said.

In a crowning achievement, redONE has also been officially recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the first telco in Malaysia to launch an online money lending platform.

redCASH is now fully operational and accessible to redONE subscribers, who can conveniently apply for loans at https://redcash.com.my, or by downloading the redONE app.