Rep: 24 projects to be carried out under GKCDA in Tasik Biru

BAU (Sept 28): A total of 24 projects worth RM150 million will be carried out under Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) in Tasik Biru constituency, said its assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

Henry, who is also Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine), said they constitute the first phase of development projects under GKCDA involving five implementing agencies.

He explained that Public Works Department (JKR) will implement nine projects worth RM22 million, Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) two projects worth RM32 million, Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) two projects worth RM8 million, Bau District Council nine projects worth RM86.5 million and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) two projects worth RM2.5 million.

“This RM150-million worth of projects needs cooperation from everyone. That is why we need to inform each community leader and village chief (KMKK) so that they know what is going on in their villages,” he said at the GKCDA coordination meeting for Tasik Biru at the Bau District Office here on Tuesday.

Also present were GKCDA special officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, Bau district officer Constantine Gerald David Jonas, Bau District Council secretary Ong Chin Ping and Kuching Bidayuh Temenggong Datu Austin Dimin Niyon.

Meanwhile, Ik Pahon said works for the projects can be carried out at the beginning of next year after the issues related to project components and other related matters are resolved this year.

He called on the KMKK and Bau district councillors in the Tasik Biru area to share information about development projects under GKCDA to the residents of their respective villages.