KUCHING (Sept 28): Sarawak Hornbill put up a spirited challenge in the Gamuda Land 3-On-3 Basketball Malaysia Tour at Berjaya Times Square in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 23-24.

The team comprising Sukma shadow team members Wee Zhong Chen, Kyle Chai Kai An, Nithan Chan Zi Hong and Nicholas Teo Ue Hou finished joint third with NS Matrix.

In the eight-team competition, the Hornbills, coached by Jan Holubec, got off to a winning start when they beat Go Strong 21-12.

However, they lost narrowly 16-17 to Rising Star White in the next game but bounced back strongly to beat PUBA White MAS 21-4 in the final group game to enter the last eight.

In the semifinals, Hornbills lost 12-21 to UCSI Eagles.

Other teams in the competition organised by MABA are Alpines Group, Cangkat Hartamas, Karisman Perwira, Negeri Sembilan, Rising Star Red and Team Taylor’s.

Objectives of sending the team to the national meet were to give exposure to the Sukma shadow team, assess and gauge their fitness level and capabilities as well as to select the best players for the Sukma XXI team later.