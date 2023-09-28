Sri Aman, Samarahan and Serian record unhealthy air quality

KUCHING (Sept 28): Three areas in Sarawak namely Sri Aman, Samarahan and Serian have recorded unhealthy air quality, according to the hourly readings released on the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website.

As of 2pm today, the air pollutant index (API) reading for Serian was the highest at 158, followed by Samarahan (152) and Sri Aman (113).

The air quality for Sri Aman has been in the unhealthy region since early yesterday with the exception of 3am today, when the API reading was 100.

As for Serian and Samarahan, both areas started recording unhealthy API readings since 11pm last night and 5am today, respectively.

The rest of the areas in Sarawak recorded healthy or moderate air quality.

An API reading for good air quality is from zero to 50, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy and 300 and above is hazardous.

On Aug 17, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said the state Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) had stopped the issuance of controlled open burning permits and cancelled previously issued permits.

“NREB has also issued a notice banning open burning to all project developers. They have also held an awareness programme on the ban of open burning with other agencies to ensure that the air quality is maintained,” he was quoted as saying.