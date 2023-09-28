St Theresa Serian’s Pastoral Council agrees with greening initiatives for new centre site

KUCHING (Sept 28): The Pastoral Council of St Theresa’s Parish Serian has agreed in principle for the perimeter of the newly earth-filled site for the Pastoral Centre to be planted with grass to protect against soil erosion and also to provide a green environment.

The area would also be planted with selected quality coconuts along the perimeter to provide revenue for the Building Fund, the council said in a statement yesterday.

This suggestion came following a proposal by vice chairman of the council, Anthony Taguk, who is also the treasurer of the Parish Centre Building Fund during the St Theresa’s Parish Pastoral Council meeting in Serian recently.

Anthony further suggested that the existing trees and vegetation on the land annexed to the centre site be retained for providing shade to joggers.

He also suggested some rare species of local trees like belian，rotan, sago palm and others to be planted to generate revenue to support the Parish Centre besides providing knowledge of natural environment to the younger generation. All these planting activities would be done by the parishioners on a self-help basis.

These activities are also in line with the greening initiative as encouraged by the government.

The Parish Pastoral Council agreed in principle to the proposals and proposed to have further discussion with the Pastoral Centre Project supervisor John Sup for further details to organise the parishioners to work together to achieve the goal.

Meanwhile, Parish Pastoral Council chairman Dennis Sung welcomed the proposals for further development to benefit the community.

“The proposals are very good to motivate the unity, love, understanding and co-operation among the parishioners especially the members of Basic Christian Community, the Village Church Management Committees and the lay organizations.

“It is also good to generate revenues while waiting for the approval of the plans from the various government agencies,” he said.