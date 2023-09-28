State-level Maulidur Rasul celebration a display of unity and harmony

KUCHING (Sept 28): The harmony between Sarawakians and their excitement was evident on the faces of thousands of people from all walks of life who converged to Padang Merdeka here together to celebrate this year’s Maulidur Rasul.

With the theme ‘Sarawak Makmur Ummah Sejahtera’, the celebration for the year 1444H/2023 was meaningful as it was held in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s Independence.

A sea of people, including foreign tourists, arrived as early as 5am to join in with the Muslim community here and display the spirit of unity to enliven the colourful celebration despite heavy rain early morning.

The state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration started with a medley of songs performed by six nasyid groups, followed by a speech delivered by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The procession, participated by a total of 248 contingents involving 10,991 individuals from 10 participation categories, later passed by the event grounds.

The participants were divided into two assembly groups that marched through the village areas covering a distance of approximately four kilometres, including the city of Kuching (3.7km).

With all contingents passed by the main stage, the event ended with the singing of national and state anthems which saw all attendees standing up and sang to their hearts.

The celebration, which was attended by dignitaries and state leaders including State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, ended at 11am.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib were also present. This was Taib’s first public functions in Sarawak after recently returned from Türkiye where he had undergone medical treatment.

The state-level celebration held here this year commenced yesterday (Sept 27) evening with a thanksgiving ceremony at the Jamek Mosque.

The ceremony commenced with the Maghrib prayers, followed by the recitation of Yasin. Subsequently, a special Maulidur Rasul sermon will be delivered by the Sarawak Mufti Datuk Kipli Yassin, followed by congregational Isha prayers and marhaban zikir.