Students from 5 Miri secondary schools attend Powering Knowledge Programme by Petronas

MIRI (Sept 28): About 100 students from five secondary schools in Miri attended the inaugural Powering Knowledge Programme by Petronas during the open day of its subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) recently.

The event was to enable students in Miri to familiarise themselves with opportunities and careers in the energy industry.

The schools were SMK Pujut, SMK Merbau, SMK Dato Permaisuri, SMK Riam and Riam Road Secondary School.

The students were briefed on the Petronas Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP), which is Petronas’ flagship scholarship programme for students who scored excellent results in their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exam.

“The open day focused on creating awareness on the diverse range of careers within the energy industry and provided students with a unique opportunity to engage with industry experts and gain valuable insights into Science, Technology, Engineering, Environment and Mathematics (STEEM)-related careers in the industry,” said Anuar Ismail, senior general manager of PCSB – Sarawak Asset.

Immersive hands-on activities and exhibition at the event also emphasised on the importance of STEM fields while highlighting the significance of environmental preservation and decarbonisation efforts.

“We believe in empowering young minds by opening doors to a world of opportunities. We hope that the open day has inspired students to deepen their interest in STEEM subjects and consequently encourage them to pursue STEEM-related careers and become future leaders in the energy industry,” Anuar added.

Petronas is steadfast in its commitment to fostering the development of young individuals in Sarawak. The Powering Knowledge Programme, which will be held annually, exemplifies Petronas’ dedication in promoting the advancement and development of human capital and capabilities in Sarawak.