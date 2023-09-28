Students, teachers in Sibu catch screening of anti-scam educational movie

SIBU (Sept 28): Teachers and students of SJK(C) Methodist and SMK Methodist gathered at King’s Trioplex here Wednesday night for the screening of a scam prevention educational movie.

The event was organised by Sibu Methodist Schools Alumni Association.

Speaking before the screening, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said the educational movie was part of the activities held in conjunction with the association’s 50 years anniversary.

“This year, the alumni will have a series of activities to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“When the committee proposed to me that they wanted to do a screening about scams for students, I agreed to the proposal considering scams are getting rampant nowadays,” he said.

In urging the people to be on guard against scams, he said there are some basic precautions that must always be taken to protect one’s bank account from being compromised.

“These include never revealing your account PIN number to anyone, and never clicking links sent to you by unknown persons via SMS or any messaging platforms,” he added.

Chieng said for job hunters, especially fresh graduates, they should apply through the proper channels.

“Never believe any job offer that promises lucrative salaries, or those that offer to pay you to do seemingly simple tasks,” he said.

At the same time, he said scam victims requiring assistance can call the National Scam Response Centre on 997.