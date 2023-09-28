Tyng Dance Academy emerges champion of Asia Open Dance Championship

KUCHING (Sept 28): Tyng Dance Academy (TDA) brings pride to the state after winning the Asia Open Dance Championship 2023.

The resplendent stage of the Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre witnessed TDA’s remarkable performance as they secured an astounding 15 awards at the event held from September 22 to 24.

Among the shining stars of this achievement was Tyng Dance Academy founder and principal, Chan Tyng Tyng, who received the prestigious honour of Outstanding Instructor of 2023 for her unwavering guidance and dedication to nurturing young dancers.

“I am incredibly honoured for this recognition and this achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our talented dancers at Tyng Dance Academy,” Chan told The Borneo Post in an interview yesterday.

“But this win is more than just an individual accolade; it’s a win for all of us, and most importantly, a win for Sarawak.

“I’m immensely proud to represent our beautiful state on this grand stage and am committed to nurture more stars and in bringing pride to Sarawak,” she added.

Chan’s passion for dance and her commitment to nurturing young talents have been instrumental in TDA’s success, of which the academy has flourished, producing exceptional dancers who shine on national and international stages under her guidance.

TDA’s success extended beyond individual awards, with the academy also achieving the prestigious Top Scorer Award and the Best School Award 2023.

Fifteen-year-old Geraldine Su’s talent also shone brilliantly, earning her the prestigious title of Outstanding Dancer of 2023.

The academy’s exceptional performance was further highlighted by their two gold, five silver, and four bronze medals, symbolising their excellence and dedication in the world of dance.

“Each accolade echoes the countless hours of practice, the sweat, tears, and the profound love for dance that drive TDA’s dancers.

“As we bask in the glory of this triumph, TDA pledges to continue reaching new heights, nurturing talent, inspiring passion and making Sarawak shine on the global stage,” Chan said.