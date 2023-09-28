Work with police to maintain peace, security, Kapit folks reminded

KAPIT (Sept 28): Community safety is the collective responsibility of all citizens who must work with the police to maintain the peace and security in their respective areas, said Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department said by working closely with law enforcement personnel, society as a whole will see a reduction in crime and be able to live peaceful lives.

“Safety and security are matters close to all our hearts. To the public, you need to be the eyes and ears of the public.

“If you happen to come across suspicious characters in your neighbourhood, immediately alert the police so that appropriate action can be taken,” he said.

Jamit was speaking when officiating a townhall session organised by Kapit district police headquarters at the civic centre here yesterday.

In praising Kapit police for organising the programme, the Bukit Goram assemblyman said townhall sessions are a good platform for the public and police to get to know each other better and to exchange ideas.

In his speech, Jamit also reminded the people to be on guard against the various types of scams being perpetrated these days.

“There are so many scams being carried out – Macau scams, love scams, parcel scams, job scams, investment scams and so on.

“Don’t respond to unknown callers or individuals on social media. If in doubt, get in touch with the police for clarification,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kapit police chief DSP Rohana Nanu explained that the townhall session was aimed at disseminating crime-prevention measures to the public, as well as gather feedback on issues concerning the wellbeing of the community.

“We appreciate all of the public feedback and will work to further enhance our service delivery to maintain peace and security in Kapit,” she said.

Among those who attended the programme were civil servants, community leaders, and representatives from non-governmental organisations.

Also present was Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai.