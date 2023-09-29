14th World Hall Of Fame conference starts today in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 29): The 14th World Hall Of Fame Conference will be held at Penview Hotel, Jalan Tun Razak, Kuching from today to Sunday.

It is jointly organised by Nanyang Wushu Federation of Sarawak, International Martial Arts Research Institute, Martial Arts Federation of Malaysia, Sarawak State Kuoshu Association and People’s Cultural Arts Institute.

The theme of the conference is ‘Giving due recognition and honours to outstanding martial arts, Qigong, T & CM. Leadership, dragon & lion dance organisations/personalities and practitioners’.

The conference comprises series of events which include the official opening of the World Hall Of Fame Conference today, 13th Malaysia International Nanyang Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Festival, World Traditional Martial Arts Championship, World Top Level Martial Arts Demonstration matches and World Martial Arts Seminar as well as World Hall Of Fame Awards.

This conference is organised to commemorate Nanyang Wushu Federation of Sarawak’s 49th anniversary.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the conference said that Qigong, Wushu & Martial Arts exponents from various countries will perform their extraordinary skills at this grand prestigious conference.

The Thunder Beat of Nanyang Wushu Drums, Hornbills, Dragon & Lion Dance will be performed at the above events.

The highlight of the conference will be a special parade for the Ceremonial Golden Dragon Mace of the International Martial Arts Research Institute (IMARI), which is specially designed and imported from China for this auspicious occasion.

The Ceremonial Mace of the International Martial Arts Research Institute (IMARI) is specially decorated with a pole encircled by a golden dragon which is similar to the dragon mace used during the ancient Chinese dynasties.

The Golden Dragon Mace of the International Martial Arts Research Institute (IMARI) will be led by a traditional dressed general and to be followed by a group of warriors carrying the 18 traditional martial arts weapons such as spear, halberds, sword, great axe, boardsword, hooks, cudgel, trident, spear hook and so on during the official events of the World Hall Of Fame.

The 18 traditional martial arts weapons are replicas of the martial arts instrument used during the different dynasties in China.

A ceremonial mace is derived from weapons used in actual combat. Its form and, especially, its finishing and decoration are typically designed to show status, authority and power; an impressive sight, rather than as a practical weapon.

Maces, halberds, daggers and swords are the most common form of ceremonial weapons, but in theory almost any weapon can become ceremonial.

Members of the public are cordially invited to attend and witness this exciting event and they can call 016-8866879 or 019-8866879 for ticket reservations.