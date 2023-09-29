32 students in Kapit rewarded for hard work at association’s Mooncake Festival do

KAPIT (Sept 29): A total of 32 high-achieving students were rewarded for their hard work with cash incentives during Kapit Foochow Association’s Mid-Autumn Festival celebration here Wednesday evening.

Presenting the incentives was guest of honour James Sandak, who represented Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Jefferson Jamit to officiate the celebration.

“During the Mooncake Festival, members of associations here gather not just to celebrate the occasion but also hand out cash incentives to reward students who did well in their school and public examinations.

“This is a good initiative as it serves to encourage the students to keep up their hard work. We hope they will go on to become successful individuals and be able to contribute to the growth of Kapit and to society in general,” said James, who is officer in charge of Jamit’s Bukit Goram service centre.

He also noted the presence of non-Chinese guests who were invited by Kapit Foochow Association to join in the celebration, saying the gesture promoted greater interaction among the races here whilst enabling better understanding of each other’s culture, traditions and practices.

James later announced a grant of RM5,000 from Jamit to the association for it to carry out its social activities.

Among those present at the dinner were local community leaders, heads of government departments and agencies including Bukit Mabong district officer Calvin Linggong, Kapit Resident’s Office administrative officer Rolyn Terrance Janting, Kapit District Office administrative officer Ronald Gray Geisah, councillors, and association leaders.