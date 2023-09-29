ASM 3 declares RM681.96 mln in income distribution

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) wholly-owned unit trust company, has announced an income distribution payout of RM681.96 million for its fixed price fund, Amanah Saham Malaysia 3 (ASM 3) for the financial year ending Sept 30, 2023.

The payout benefitted 563,460 unitholders who currently own 15.2 billion units of the fund.

PNB said the income distribution of 4.50 sen per unit outperformed the benchmark Maybank 12-month fixed deposit return of 2.86 per cent by 164 basis points for the financial year to date up to Sept 27, 2023.

“The fund recorded a net realised income of RM653.88 million as of Sept 26, 2023,” it said in a statement today.

It said the income for ASM 3 was derived from realised gains, dividends and other income from domestic and international investments.

“The fund continues its diversification strategy as the local equity market benefits from the return of foreign investors confidence and as the global market experiences positive returns on the back of the generative artificial intelligence revolution,” it said.

PNB noted that ASM 3’s income distribution computation was based on the average minimum monthly balance held throughout the fund’s financial year.

“The distribution declared by ASM 3 will be automatically re-invested as additional units into unitholders’ accounts on Oct 1, 2023.

It also said that ASM 3 transactions at ASNB branches and agents, including all online channels and internet banking, will be temporarily suspended from Sept 27 to 30.

“Unitholders may resume transactions at myASNB portal www.myasnb.com.my, via myASNB mobile application on Oct 1, 2023, at any ASNB branches or its agents nationwide starting Oct 2, 2023,” it added. – Bernama