Baram Regatta: Tering community to compete in all paddling boat events

MARUDI (Sept 29): The Tering community from Tutoh in Baram will compete for the first time in all paddling boat race categories in this year’s Baram Regatta.

Miri Tering Community Association president Dennis Along when met today said this year’s regatta will create history for the minority group.

“We will compete in all paddling boat race categories, and we have geareed all our four longboats for the competition. The longboats are named Benerang IV, Benerang IIV, Benerang IIIV and Benerang IIIV,” he said.

Dennis said the community took about six months to build and prepare the longboats for the race.

The paddling boat race competition will take place on Saturday at the Marudi Waterfront.

The categories are Men 30 paddlers; Men 25 paddlers; Men 15 paddlers; Women 30 paddlers; Women 25 paddlers; Women 15 paddlers; and unlimited paddlers category.

He said even though the team is well prepared to compete in the race on both Saturday and Sunday, they are still in need of at least RM20,000 to support the team.

“We had been collecting donations from friends and supporters, and so far we have collected around RM10,000 – we are still short of RM20,000,” he said.

Those who wish to contribute can contact Dennis at 012-8707475.