Chinese community leaders celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival with Rajang River cruise

SIBU (Sept 29): The Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival with a Rajang River cruise on Wednesday night.

Its chairman, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, said the event helped to foster better rapport and connection between the government departments and the association in the bid to assist the people.

He was elated to note the good response from various government departments for the river cruise.

“This evening’s event also gives us the opportunity to meet and connect with the officials and officers from Resident’s Office Sibu, District Office Sibu, authorities and departments.

“It is important that we reach out, get in touch to form a consortium of all strengths, and to consolidate into a strong force to fuel the community and society forward.”

Lau said this when officiating at the river cruise, organised by Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association.

He stressed on the importance of good collaboration and cooperation with all government departments in their efforts to help the people.

“By organising this kind of event, we hope to be able to establish closer rapport between the community leaders and the authorities.

“And we are very happy the response from the government departments is very good and (very) supportive (of our event).”

Commenting further, he said fellowship gatherings like Wednesday evening’s event played an important role in the continuous growth of the association and in building stronger rapport among the members.

“It forms a more effective platform for establishing social bonds as well as networking among the members,” he pointed out.

Towards this end, he said the association over the years has been making efforts to organise various events and activities, aiming to fulfil the objectives of the formation of the association despite many challenges faced.

“I also hope that all the Chinese community leaders will continue to perform their role effectively and we will continue to organise more activities that benefit the members while contributing positively towards the development of the community, society and country.”

Pemanca Datuk Jason Tai was also present.