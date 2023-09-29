Indonesian Consulate General in Kuching seeks to reward companies with good labour management practices

KUCHING (Sept 29): The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching is committed to better address its current and future labour migration issues and strengthen cooperation with Sarawak.

Indonesia’s Consul-General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono said this in his remarks at the Republic of Indonesia’s 78th Independence Day celebration here Wednesday evening.

As Indonesia seeks to better support its migrant workers, the consulate, he said, also seeks to develop a plan of action to enhance its labour management practices by rewarding employers in Sarawak who give legal protection and social security to the Indonesian migrant workers.

The collaborative initiative with a wide cross-section of stakeholders, he added, will benefit both parties and ensure better protection to the migrant workers.

“We are planning to give awards to employers in Sarawak who recruit and hire our citizens through our labour management service,” he said.

“Apart from providing passport replacement services for migrant workers, the consulate will also serve as the enforcement authority that monitors the condition of the migrants’ work places, especially in palm oil plantations.

“We hope this will encourage the companies to pay more attention to the welfare of the Indonesian migrant workers, which indirectly will boost the workers’ productivity and Sarawak’s economic development,” he said.

In lauding the efforts of a palm oil plantation company for its efforts in the setting-up of a community learning centre, Raden said such initiative is commendable and has benefitted the children of the migrant workers.

This, he said, could not have been realised without the support of the Sarawak government.

As the Sarawak government has adopted the Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0, he remarked that this has enabled the consulate to achieve better coordination of its citizens’ employment and social security.

“We are thankful for the good cooperation from the companies and Sarawak government, for providing legal employment opportunities to the Indonesian citizens.

“We strongly support such an ecosystem that gives mutual benefits to both parties,” he said, while expressing his hope that the development of Nusantara, Indonesia’s new capital in East Kalimantan, would give spillover effects across Sarawak’s economy.

Present at the event were minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Also in attendance were Consul-General of Brunei Darussalam in Sarawak, Noni Zurainah; and Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Sarawak, Xing Weiping.