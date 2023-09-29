Jepak by-election: AMK to decide on its position after state council consults with national central committee

MIRI (Sept 29): Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Sarawak will decide on how to position itself in the coming Jepak by-election after the state leadership has consulted with the national central committee, said its chief Chiew Choon Man.

The Miri MP told The Borneo Post this when asked whether it would be directly involved in the election campaign in support of the candidate put forward by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or against it as the state opposition.

“The decision relating to the Jepak by-election will be announced after the consultation of the state leadership with the national central committee. The consultation will also involve how to position ourselves in this by-election,” he said.

The Election Commission in a special meeting last Monday decided to call for a by-election for the Jepak constituency to fill the seat’s vacancy following the death of incumbent Datuk Talip Zulpilip.

The key dates were issuance of writ on Sept 25 and Candidate Nomination Day on Oct 21, early voting on Oct 31 and voting day on Nov 4.

Last week, PKR Senator and state leadership council deputy chairman Abun Sui was quoted by an English news portal as saying the state leadership council in a meeting had decided not to contest in this by-election out of respect for Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who has supported the party and its candidates in the six state elections in the Peninsula recently.

Meanwhile, state leadership council chairman Roland Engan in a statement on Sept 27 said the council had made certain decision on the by-election after taking into account several factors.

However, Democratic Action Party Jepak chief Tonny Ung had urged the state PKR to reconsider its decision to skip the by-election, saying it was important for Pakatan Harapan Sarawak to act as a check-and-balance on the GPS government.