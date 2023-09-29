Join forces with GPS to fight for Sarawak rights, opposition parties told

BINTULU (Sept 29): The opposition parties in Sarawak should join forces with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for a more powerful voice to fight for the state’s rights, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) Jepak youth chief Mohamad Asraf Mohammed Tudin.

He said GPS as a local coalition government has proven its excellent track record in managing Sarawak.

These, he said, included implementing measures that focus on the welfare and wellbeing of the people, infrastructure development, greater income, the restoration of Sarawak’s rights, new economic policies for the future of Sarawak’s children, and ‘talent development’ initiatives.

“That is why it is important for us to maintain this strength and stability for the sake of the children of Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

He said Malaysia’s democratic system allowed its citizens to support the politicians and parties of their choosing.

“This choice depends on the voter’s confidence in the policies, direction and achievements that have been shown by the party,” he said.

Mohamad Asraf stated that in the most recent Sarawak state election, the people expressed their trust in GPS in 76 state constituencies.

“The confidence of the people includes the governance process, transparency, internal check and balance and many more good practices by the GPS government,” he said.