Malaysia’s first tier four data center to be set up in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 29): Poseidon Technologies Sdn Bhd and Permodalan RISDA Berhad (PRB) are setting up a new data centre with plans to be certified as tier four in Sabah.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the data centre will have its own power generation, subject to approval by the relevant authorities, hence making it the first ‘General Tier IV Data Centre’ in Sabah and in Malaysia.

He said the project costing and initiatives will be estimated at around RM119 million which is up from its original costing RM98 million.

“The escalation of the costs is due to the depreciation of the Malaysian Ringgit from its earlier budget of USD1.00 to RM4.40 to the current RM4.70 to USD1.00,” Jeffrey explained at the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between PRB and Poseidon Technologies Sdn Bhd at Hilton Hotel on Friday.

He added that on this aspect, the Federal Government needs to review its economic and fiscal policies especially in Budget 2024 to check the decline of the Malaysian Ringgit.

“The recent decline has contributed to higher prices of imported goods and will cause a higher inflation in the country,” he reminded.

He also said that perhaps, there is a basis or reason for Sarawak to consider issuing its own currency to insulate its economy and its people from decline in the Malaysian Ringgit.

Jeffrey also said assured that the Sabah government will resolve the shortages in power and water but these infrastructures need time to be put in place.

“Not only will they be put in place to resolve the current problems, we will at the same time look after the interests of Sabahans and Sabah. We will not allow manipulations that have happened in the past,” he said.

As for the digital economy and infrastructures, Sabah has already set out in the SMJ Development Plan.

“From the Green Data Center, there are plans for the development of satellite earth stations and services as well as the laying of a new submarine cable network to connect Sabah to the global connectivity network.

“Sabah is also moving towards the Green Economy. One of the items being worked on is the production of green hydrogen in Sabah. With its local production, it will lead to a host of new opportunities and development opportunities for Sabah and Sabahans to benefit from. This Green Hydrogen project is being approved and will be announced in due course,” he said.

He went on to describe the MoU for the Tier IV Green Data Center as a small step but a big leap for Sabah.

He also welcomed more investors to come to Sabah and look for themselves the opportunities that are available, not just in the new digital economy and green economy but also in agriculture, tourism and industrialization as set out in the SMJ Development Plan.

Meanwhile, RISDA director general Datuk Abdullah Zainal said RISDA and Permodalan RISDA Berhad (PRB) are expanding long-term understanding and collaboration with the Sabah State Government through Poseidon Technologies Sdn Bhd to establish the first tier four data center in Sabah.

“This collaboration is set to usher in a new era aligned with the efforts of the Sabah State Government to ensure an improved standard of living for the people and strengthen the state’s position,” he said.

“Hence, to support the current policy of ‘Towards Progress: Sabah Maju Jaya’, PRB and Poseidon Technologies have collaborated to build and operate a State Government Data Center capable of supporting the information technology needs of the Sabah State Government and its affiliated agencies,” he said.

Abdullah explained that the data center will incorporate Green Energy elements, utilizing solar energy and fossil electric power, in line with the Sabah Government’s commitment to preserving the environment.

He added that it was also important to note that the project will be a key driver in transforming Sabah into a digital economy hub, internet and telecommunications center, and high technology hub in this region.

“RISDA believes that, based on the reputation and expertise of Poseidon Technologies Sdn Bhd through the innovative management model offered, RISDA will enjoy early access to ICT infrastructure advantages developed by developers. This investment is significant for RISDA in ensuring the sharing of expertise and financial resources is utilized efficiently for the continuous development of the company.

“With the implementation of this project, it is expected to provide empowerment for a technology and innovation-based digital government and act as a catalyst for all data centers in Sabah and Borneo in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya direction,” he said.

He also said that RISDA hopes Poseidon Technologies will engage in more extensive collaboration with PRB in the future to support the infrastructure and ICT development needs in the state of Sabah.

He also shared that Permodalan RISDA Berhad (PRB) is a fully-owned entity of RISDA, established on November 15, 1994.

“Among its main responsibilities is the management of RISDA funds, including financing, financial empowerment, and factoring transactions. Currently, PRB plays a role in the supply of ICT products by providing advanced technology hardware to drive digital transformation and innovation.

“This role is supported by offering various data center services to ensure organisations have access to secure, efficient, and reliable data management,” he said.