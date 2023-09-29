Man in Padawan fined for damaging brother’s motorcycle over durian dispute

KUCHING (Sept 29): The Magistrate’s Court here fined a 58-year-old man RM1,500 in default three months’ jail for damaging the motorcycle seat of his 56-year-old brother over a durian dispute.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan imposed the sentence on Alek Dawi after he pleaded guilty to Section 427 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term for up to five years or a fine, or both if convicted.

He committed the offence at an orchard in Kampung Pesa, Jalan Mambong in Padawan around 4.30am on Sept 7, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, when the brother was picking durians at the orchard, Alek was also there to collect durians.

The brother told him that the durians were meant to be sold.

Alek, who was dissatisfied with the brother, proceeded to take a machete and chased the latter to a hut and subsequently damaged the brother’s motorcycle seat.

Fearing for his safety, the brother lodged a police report that led to Alek’s arrest on Sept 9, 2023.

Investigations found that Alek also allegedly mentioned that he was going to shoot his brother with a shotgun.

For that offence, he was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation. The Section provides for a jail term for up to seven years or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Alek, however, claimed trial to the offence, and Mason further set Nov 7, 2023, for case management and released him on RM2,000 court bail with one local surety.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Alek was unrepresented by legal counsel.