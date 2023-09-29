Man jailed for selling fake gold bar in Tawau

TAWAU (Sept 29): A magistrate’s Court here on Friday sentenced a man to 12 months ‘ jail after he pleaded guilty to selling a fake gold bar for RM3,998.

Herman Kamarudin, 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of deceiving a woman by making her pay for the counterfeit item.

He was charged under Section 417 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of up to five years or with a fine, or both.

According to the charge read before magistrate Don Stiwin Malanjun, the accused committed the offence on Sept 20 at about 5.47 pm at Hilltop.

He was found to have tricked the 33-year-old victim into banking the money for purchasing the fake gold bar.

The court ordered the accused to serve his sentence from the date of arrest.

The prosecution was handled by assistant police superintendent Nur Intan Jamrin while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.