Man’s quick thinking saves house from fire

MIRI (Sept 29): A man’s quick action saved a house in Miri from being destroyed by a fire in Desa Senadin today.

The fire was caused by a flaming electrical appliance, according to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 fire investigation division head Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal.

He said an emergency call regarding the fire was received at 7.47am, and a team from the Lutong fire station rushed to the scene of the incident.

“Upon arriving at the location, it was found the fire involved an electrical appliance (a kitchen smoke extractor) that was completely burnt.

“The fire at that time had been completely extinguished by the house owner’s son using a wet towel,” he said in a statement.

He said the fire damaged other electrical appliances and affected only three per cent of the house, and the team only monitored the scene to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

The operation ended at 8.52am.