Miri man loses RM6,500 in fraudulent online car sale

MIRI (Sept 29): A driver of a private company here was devastated after losing RM6,500 to a bogus car seller on social media.

Miri District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the e-commerce fraud case was reported to the police by the victim in his 40s last Wednesday.

“According to the victim, he was attracted to a car sales advertisement on Facebook that offered the sale of local sedan-type cars at an attractive and cheap price.

“The complainant then contacted the phone number listed on the advertisement and was then instructed to contact the seller,” he said in a statement.

After discussing the purchase of the car, the complainant submitted some personal documents to the seller as requested, and subsequently made six online payments into five bank accounts amounting to RM6,500 between August 26 and September 20.

“The victim only realized that he had been cheated after the car that was supposed to be sent to Miri did not arrive, and the seller’s phone number could no longer be reached,” said Alexson.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which, if convicted, an offender is liable to imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and not more than 10 years and with flogging and shall also be subject to a fine.

Meanwhile, Alexson also advises the public to always be vigilant in doing online transactions with unknown individuals who offer goods at a cheaper price than the market price.

“Always be vigilant and always make purchases through legitimate sales platforms to ensure your rights as a buyer are protected.

“Do not make payments into a bank account in the name of an individual whose name is different from the seller’s,” he advised.

The public is encouraged to contact the National Scam Response Center (NSRC) on 997 if they are victims of cyber fraud such as phone scams, love scams, e-commerce, non-existent loans and so on, if they have just made a money transfer transaction to any donkey account or fraud syndicate.

They can also check the suspect’s phone number and bank account through Check Scammers CCID or through the website http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any financial transactions.

The public can also contact the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) infoline via Whatsapp or the short message service (SMS) at 013-2111222 to get advice or channel information regarding online crime cases.