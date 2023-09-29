Nancy: Community leaders, village chiefs to aid victims of domestic violence, sexual harassment

KUCHING (Sept 29): Community leaders and village chiefs (KMKK) will be empowered to help manage and report cases of domestic violence and sexual harassment for early intervention, said Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Nancy Shukri.

She said her ministry has been working with the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) to define the roles and responsibilities of the community leaders in combating such cases.

“We have requested KKDW to include this important aspect of addressing violence within the scope of KMKK’s duties, and it has been approved by the ministry. We started in Sepang, Selangor.

“This initiative aims to address issues that directly involve local communities. The KMKK will be provided with guidance on how to respond when cases of violence occur within their jurisdiction,” she told reporters after officiating ‘Program Semarak Skuad Waja Negeri Sarawak’ here.

She said this initiative will be implemented throughout the country.

“Our ministry has to write letters to each state because KMKK is under the state governments.

“Normally, if something happens in the village such as violence, husband and wife or family fighting including land issues, they will refer to the community leader and therefore, it is important for us to give guidance to KMKK.

“Therefore, we have created a directory of phone numbers involving people under the KMKK jurisdiction,” she said, adding that this will also be done jointly with the Welfare Department.

Regarding domestic violence and sexual harassment involving men, Nancy said that it also happened but the percentage of victims is less.

“The statistics of victims involving men is relatively low and it may be due to certain factors such as shyness to report. However, I would like to remind the victims not to be afraid to report as there is a law that protects them,” she added.