Nancy: Sarawak records third highest domestic violence cases in M’sia from 2020-Aug 2023

KUCHING (Sept 29): Sarawak has recorded a disturbing surge in domestic violence cases from 2020 to August 2023, ranking it as the third highest state in the country after Selangor and Kedah.

This revelation comes from data obtained through the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), said Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Nancy Shukri.

“Sarawak became the third highest state after Selangor and Kedah in the number of domestic violence cases from 2020 to August this year, with 2,192 cases,” she said.

Addressing the public during the ‘Program Semarak Skuad Waja Negeri Sarawak’ here today, she revealed this concerning statistics and emphasised that the data had illustrated a worrying trend.

“According to the PDRM statistics, the total number of domestic violence cases across the country has reached 22,908 cases from 2020 to August this year.

In 2020, there were 5,260 cases reported, while in 2021 the number of cases reported increased to 7,468.

In 2022, the number of cases reported decreased 6,540.

Despite a decrease in 2022 to 6,540 cases, Nancy pointed out that the number of domestic violence cases in Sarawak remains high.

“For this year until August, 3,640 cases have been recorded nationwide,” she said.

In this respect, she emphasised that combating violence against women is not solely the government’s responsibility but a collective effort that must be shouldered by the entire local community.

As a positive step towards addressing this issue, the Skuad Waja was formed with an aim to empower communities through psychosocial guidance and community activities, encompassing aspects of balance, finances, skills, and leadership.

According to Nancy, the Skuad Waja has amassed a total of 328,558 members since its inception in 2021 until December 2022, comprising 253,973 men and 74,585 women.

The program has provided support to communities, with a total of 1,012 psychosocial programs conducted.

Meanwhile, the Program Semarak Skuad Waja for this year aims to expand the implementation and role of the squad to community leaders throughout Sarawak.

“I hope that this program can benefit the people of Sarawak, especially in providing awareness and protection to women from any form of violence and discrimination,” she added.