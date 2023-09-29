‘Not urgent’: PM Anwar says may discuss Cabinet reshuffle during weekly audience with Agong

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he might broach the subject of a possible Cabinet reshuffle during his scheduled weekly audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, which is taking place today.

He said that a Cabinet reshuffle was not a pressing concern at the moment as only one vacancy needed to be filled, referring to the post of minister of domestic trade and cost of living, which was previously held by Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who died in July.

“The audience with the Agong happens on a weekly basis, so I am considering it.

“It is not urgent because there is only one vacancy,” he told reporters after the launch of Tabung Haji’s 60th anniversary celebration here, today.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the country, particularly in relation to the cost of living, Anwar expressed his commitment to finding solutions.

“I admit there is indeed a problem, the problem concerning the price of goods and the scarcity of necessities. We have witnessed similar situations in other countries, where social unrest has arisen due to restrictions on essential exports.

“These factors have a direct impact on our economy, and we are actively addressing these concerns,” he said.

This week, several media outlets reported that Anwar would conduct a Cabinet reshuffle, which would see several ministers dropped, after the Pelangai by-election on October 7. — Malay Mail