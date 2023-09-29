Opt for trusted travel agencies to avoid being scammed – Tourism Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 29): Travelers are advised not to trust unverified tourism agencies offering suspiciously cheap travel packages on social media, says Tourism Malaysia director general Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar.

“When you see an offer that seems too good to be true, think twice. Question why it is so cheap and check it thoroughly.

“Scammers now are very good at what they do, so we as consumers should be very careful once we are aware of their trickery.

“Go to a registered and licensed travel agent instead to prevent yourself from getting scammed,” he said when launching Tourism Malaysia’s Fly Borneo Specials Vol 1 at Sutera Harbour resort here on Friday.

Annuar was responding to cases of travelers in the country, including Sabah, getting scammed off their accommodation, transportation, Haj pilgrimages, etc. from shady tourism agencies on social media.

He said the relevant authorities are taking all measures to tackle the problem – which is not exclusive to Malaysia – but at the same time reiterated that travelers should always opt for trusted travel agencies.

“What really surprises me is how people can still get scammed and conned despite knowing about the abundance of scams nowadays.

“Why? It is because no effort is put into making sure to be extra careful to prevent falling victim to these scams,” he said.

Also present at Tourism Malaysia’s Fly Borneo Specials Vol 1 launch were Malaysia Aviation Group central region head Nur Hayati Datuk Aziz Rashid and Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Noredah Othman.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Friday, Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Satta) president Datuk Seri Winston Liaw also urged members of the public to be careful and not fall prey to tourism scams.

Winston urged the public not to simply join any tours advertised on social media including Facebook and not to trust fake travel advertisements.

He added that they should also check whether the travel agent has a proper office approved by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“Since last August, there have been numerous complaints raised by West Malaysian tourists who were scammed off their tour fare for supposed Mount Kinabalu climbing and firefly watching packages.

“They had paid for a five-day and four-night tour but when they were at the airport, they found that no tickets were booked, and when the hotels were contacted, no bookings were made, etc.

“These scams had also occurred at a travel fair in West Malaysia where the victims were sold fake travel tours to Sabah,” he said.

Winston added the association had also received complaints from passengers joining outbound tours to foreign countries. When they arrived at the airport they found that no airline tickets were booked and no refund was available.

In this regard, he said SATTA is seeking assistance from all consulates or embassies not to issue visas to unlicensed individuals who often organised outbound tours among friends in order to prevent more people from being scammed.

He said some of the individuals had even operated their scams under the name of non-governmental organisations after a VIP of a certain association was recently found to be involved in such illegal activity.