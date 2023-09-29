Police arrest 11 men in Kuching after testing positive for drugs

KUCHING (Sept 23): A total of 11 men were arrested by the police after testing positive for illegal drugs during checks at entertainment outlets here.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the raids were conducted by the district’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department since Sept 23.

“During the checks, a total of 46 men and one woman were tested for drugs,” he said in a statement last night.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 54 years old, are being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

If convicted, the accused may face a fine of not more than RM5,000 or imprisonment of not more than two years.

Ahsmon also called on the public to reach out to the police for any suspicions of illegal drug activities.