Premier lauds effort by private group to bring STEM education to Ulu Baram via computer-aided tuition programme

KUCHING (Sept 29): Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has commended a private group for bringing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education to the rural secondary schools in Ulu Baram.

In a post on the Sarawakku Facebook page, the group brought the computer-aided tuition programme ‘Khan Academy’, where students go through a self-paced learning of STEM curriculum certified by the ISA College Board.

This was revealed during a courtesy call by the private group’s leader, former Komag chief executive officer Datuk Tan Thian Hoo, who paid a courtesy call to Abang Johari at Wisma Bapa Malaysia on Wednesday, where the Premier was briefed on the programme’s success at SMK Temenggong Datuk Lawai Jau in Long San, Ulu Baram since 2017.

During the meeting, Tan briefed Abang Johari that in the class of 2021, 25 per cent of students obtained four As and above, compared to the three per cent in the group without the programme.

This statistically significant difference is confirmed in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results released in June of the Class of 2022, 34 per cent of students obtained 4 A’s and above, said the post.

Tan also revealed a comprehensive strategy to utilise an enhanced version of ‘Khan Academy’ that emerged in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, where it involves integrating distance learning with internet connectivity through the Starlink satellite system.

According to the Sarawakku’s Facebook post, Tan has established a Hornbill Foundation to execute this masterplan.

The choice of the name Hornbill signifies the aim to use this mode of distance learning throughout Sarawak after the test bed in the Baram area yields the expected results, the post explained.

Tan opined that a standalone free tertiary education program would lead to a lopsided urban-dominated demography in universities.

To address this, efforts should focus on narrowing the achievement gap between urban and rural schools at the secondary level, which is the goal of Tan’s initiative nicknamed ‘No Kid Left Behind’.

Meanwhile, in the meeting, Abang Johari was pleased to see the effort aligning with the previously announced plan to provide free tertiary education to eligible Sarawakian students by or before 2030.

He also hoped that none other schools in Ulu Baram would emulate the success of the programme in SMK Temenggong Datuk Lawai Jau.

As Abang Johari emphasised the importance of both closely monitoring academic performance and ensuring strict financial reporting, Tan’s past leadership at Komag had positioned him well in this respect.

Meanwhile, Chinese Chamber of Commerce chairman Dato’ Richard Wee, Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) president Augustine Wong, and Datuk Seri Richard Jong East Full of East Design Architect Sdn Bhd each pledged RM250,000 to the Hornbill Foundation.

Wee, and Sarawak Business Foundation assistant secretary-general and Sarawak ICT Cluster deputy chairwoman Angie Kueh both opined that there are multiple avenues private corporations with corporate social responsibility programs can contribute funds toward this cause.