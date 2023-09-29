Pujut rep disburses MRP grants to 19 associations, bodies

MIRI (Sept 29): A total of 19 associations and organisations here received minor rural project (MRP) grants totalling RM61,000 from Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii yesterday.

Yii, who is also Miri mayor, presented the grant cheques at his Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut branch office.

The recipients were Soo Bahk Do Association Miri; Klan Zhuang Dan Ngieng Bahagian Miri; SMK Chung Hua Miri board of management; Northern Sarawak Region Liu Kwee Tang Association; Miri Lifecare Society; Persatuan Persahabatan Miri; Miri Youth Activities Centre; and Parents of Special Children Association (Pibakis) Miri.

Also receiving were Community-Based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) Miri; Miri Dusum Khyenpa Kagyud Dharma Society; Persatuan Bolasepak Bahagian Miri, for the Miri City Under-20 football tournament); Persatuan Bolasepak Bahagian Miri, for participation in state-level football tournaments in Bintulu); Unity Dance Association Miri; Federation of Sarawak Guandong Community Associations; Miri Chinese Writers Association; Miri City Bonsai Association; SK Pujut Corner Parent-Teacher Association; Palliative Care Association of Miri; Pertubuhan Hiburan Sistem Baru Miri; and Miri Music Society.

In a brief address, Yii reminded the recipients to use the allocations wisely, especially to hold activities that benefit their members and the local community.