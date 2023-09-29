Rabies still a threat, warns S’wak Health director

SIBU (Sept 29): Sibu recorded 13,049 animal bite cases between January 2018 and August 2023, with an average 44 weekly cases, said State health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

According to him, dog bites ranked the highest with 8,031 cases, and cats with 5,018 cases.

“On average, there are 44 cases of animal bites weekly in Sibu Division. So far, there are a total number of 26 human rabies cases (as of Aug 31, 2023) in Sibu, of which 24 (92.3 per cent) of them did not survive.

“We can conclude that rabies is still a problem in our community,” he stressed.

“The health department advises the public to first wash their wounds with running water for at least 15 minutes before seeking treatment from any health facility that provides rabies post-bite vaccination.

“In Sibu, the main clinics and hospitals offer rabies post-bite or post-exposure vaccination. Proper vaccination, in a timely manner, is critical to saving those who have been bitten by a rabies-infected animal,” he said in his address at the World Rabies Day celebration at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday.

Dr Ooi pointed out that rabies can be prevented, controlled, and ultimately eliminated with the right knowledge, resources and cooperation between the public and the local councils.

The event was officiated by Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, who represented Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Among those present were State deputy health director (public health) Dr Veronica Lugah; Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak acting deputy director (Veterinary Health and Compliance) Dr Nicholas Jenek; Sibu Divisional health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun; and Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu.