RM1.5 million worth of endangered seafood seized in Kudat

KUDAT (Sept 29): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized about RM1.5 million worth of endangered seafood from two foreign boats in Kudat waters on Wednesday.

Kudat MMEA director Maritime Commander Maurice Grenville Abeyeratne said the seizures were made following routine patrol operations at 58 nautical miles off Barat Laut Simpang Mengayau at 12.35pm.

One of the boats was carrying 35 sacks (630kg) of puffer fish, 76 sacks (1,368kg) of dried clams (kima), 39 sacks and 14 boxes of dried turtles (865kg), two sacks (30kg) of dried snails (kahanga), one sack (6kg) of sea horse, one sack of shark fins and six boxes of frozen fish.

The second boat was transporting around 2,100kg of dried clams (kima) and 375kg of dried puffer fish.

Six people, including three Filipinos and an Indonesian aged between 37 and 57, were detained for investigation.

Maurice said all the seized items, including the endangered seafood and boats estimated at RM1.5 million, were taken to the Kudat MMEA office for investigation under the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008, the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997, Fisheries Act 1985, Customs Act 1967, Immigration Act 1959/1963, and the Ports and Harbour Enactment 2002.

He urged the community to continue to play their part in fighting smuggling and criminal activities by contacting the MMEA Kudat operation center at 088-611858 or the MERS 999 line which operates 24 hours a day.