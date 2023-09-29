Sabah safe place to visit despite spy camera case – Tourism Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 29): The recent incident where a Chinese couple found a hidden spy camera at an AirBnB homestay here should not be a reason to call Sabah an unsafe place to visit, says Tourism Malaysia director general Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar.

“Accidents can happen anywhere. I think we should not blow things out of proportion by saying that because of this one incident, Sabah is not safe. I think it is not fair.

“The important thing is the necessary measures we take to prevent this incident from recurring,” he said when launching Tourism Malaysia’s Fly Borneo Specials Vol 1 at Sutera Harbour Resort here on Friday.

Ammar clarified that the incident is beyond Tourism Malaysia’s jurisdiction as the agency focuses more on the promotion of tourism, and he is sure that the relevant authorities have taken the appropriate and positive action on the incident.

He stressed that it is important to avoid such incidents from happening again and tarnishing the image of the country’s tourism industry, especially in preparation for Visit Malaysia Year in 2025 as announced by the Prime Minister earlier this year.

“As far as Tourism Malaysia is concerned, we are aggressively promoting tourist destinations as best as we can,” said Ammar.

The couple from China had lodged a police report after finding the spy camera hidden inside a wall socket which was pointing towards a bed at the Airbnb homestay.

Airbnb safety team has removed the host account of the homestay pending an investigation into the allegation.

Police are also investigating the case.

Regarding the Tourism Malaysia Fly Borneo Specials Vol 1 launch, Ammar said a brochure of more than 44 thematic and affordable holiday packages was introduced as part of Tourism Malaysia’s vigorous efforts in promoting intra-interstate travel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan via its airline partners.

He said the collaboration with Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) signifies a milestone in boosting domestic traffic, particularly in East Malaysia, via the airline’s network, and he hopes that the brochure will help further stimulate tourism in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan through discounted fares.

“Furthermore, the domestic tourists to Sabah has recorded 853,100 arrivals from January to June 2023, as compared to 664,533 in the same period of 2022, thus showing an uptick of 22 percent. This latest statistic undeniably indicates a positive tourism growth for Sabah,” he said.