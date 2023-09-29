SEB: Long power outage in Batu Kawa caused by underground cable faults

KUCHING (Sept 29): The 14-hour long electricity supply interruption at Batu Kawa Heights, Desa Wira, Beautiful Garden and surrounding areas on Sept 26 and 27 was caused by two underground cable faults at Jalan Field Force and between Batu Kawa 5th Mile and Taman Desa Wira substations, said Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

SEB regional manager (Western Region) Nazry Abdul Latip said electricity supply, however, was progressively restored to the affected areas by 3.30am the next day with three mobile generator sets deployed, while repair works continued until 12.30pm to fully restore supply.

Both cable faults have since been repaired and the system normalised, he said in a statement.

“Upon receiving the first report on Sept 26 at 4.30pm, SEB’s operations and retail arm, Syarikat SESCO Berhad (Sesco) immediately dispatched its technical team to replace the faulty cable at Jalan Field Force. On Sept 27 at 10.30pm, another outage report was received for the cable fault between Batu Kawa 5th Mile and Taman Desa Wira substations,” he said while thanking the public for their understanding and patience.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this outage may have caused and thank the public for their patience and understanding as we worked round the clock to restore supply as soon as possible, safely.

“Rest assured our technical teams are on 24/7 standby and ready to act immediately on any outage reports. Unfortunately for this case, we needed more time as the damage was extensive,” said Nazry.

He also said SEB is also making significant investments in technology, back-up supply and infrastructure for a more modern, efficient and reliable power system.

Additionally, the technical teams are on high alert and standby 24 hours a day, ready for immediate restoration during both localised and major outages, he stressed.

Members of the public can contact Sarawak Energy’s 24/7 Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111, email [email protected], utilise its mobile app SEB cares, or chat with its virtual agent CARINA to report electricity supply outages, or to report any suspicious activities near its facilities.