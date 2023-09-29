Sebauh bridge construction to resume, new contractor appointed

BINTULU (Sept 29): Hartanah Construction and Development Sendirian Berhad has been appointed to complete the remaining works in the construction of the Sebauh bridge near here.

Announcing this during a visit to the site today, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the government had decided to terminate the previous contractor.

“The previous contractor had delayed the completion by more than three years.

“Although about 50.61 per cent of the works on the RM89 million project had been done, the contractor concerned had failed to continue on with the remaining works.

“This had resulted in the bridge coming a critically delayed or sick project,” he told reporters.

He said the new contractor, Hartanah Construction and Development, had been given two years or by 2025 to complete the remaining works.

“But we have requested them to try to complete it much earlier or in 18 months.

“We are still negotiating with them on the cost for the remaining work,” Uggah, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD), said his ministry was now monitoring closely the construction of 11 bridges in the Coastal and Second Trunk Road Projects.

“We have visited most of them and they are progressing very well. There is only one or two which seem to have issues.

“We will try to resolve them besides putting their construction progress under the microscope.

“I would like here to remind all contractors… please deliver as per your schedule. If you do not deliver, we will not hesitate to terminate your contract.”

He said the government had to resort to the action because the people concerned would be eagerly waiting for the completion order of any road, bridge or building projects approved for them.

“They just want to use them as soon as they are completed.

“And I have heard here in Sebauh that community leaders are questioning why it has taken so long for this bridge to be completed.”

He added the government too wanted its projects to be completed as scheduled.

“When projects are delayed, the people will only criticise the government, its agencies such as the JKR (Public Works Department) and the area’s elected representatives.”

Adding on, Uggah said when projects were completed as scheduled, they would contribute to the state’s economic growth.

“When we pay the contractors, they could spend the money in our economy.

“In the event any project is uncompleted, the payment fund would be kept in the state treasury which can affect our economic growth.”

Meanwhile, Uggah said there were now only 32 critically delayed government projects in Sarawak, including 10 state-funded projects.

“When I first joined MIPD, there were about 104 of them,” Uggah said.

Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Datuk Sri Dr Stephen Rundi and MIPD Permanent Secretary Chiew Chew Yau were among those joining Uggah during the visit.