Several roads in city centre to be closed on Oct 1 for Kuching Marathon 2023

KUCHING (Sept 29): Several roads here will be closed and diverted for the Kuching Marathon 2023 on Oct 1 between 12am and 10am.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the police will be closing and diverting traffic at 12 locations on that day to make way for the international-level event that will centre at Padang Merdeka.

“The organisers are expecting around 10,000 participants from Malaysia and abroad to take part in the marathon,” said Ahsmon.

Road diversions or closure will be mounted at Jalan Main Bazaar/Lebuh Wayang; Jalan Gambier/Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg/Jalan Main Bazaar; Jalan Lebuh Wayang/Jalan Wawasan; Jalan Borneo/Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman; Jalan Abell to Jalan Padungan; and Jalan Padungan from the Sri Aman roundabout.

Also closed to traffic will be from the RTM traffic light intersection/Jalan Satok to Padang Merdeka; Jalan Haji Taha, Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang, Jalan Masjid, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, and from the St Mary’s school traffic light intersection heading towards Lebuh Wayang and Jalan McDougall.

To make way for the preparations of the marathon, roads at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Jalan Pearl, Jalan Barrack and Jalan Wawasan will be closed to traffic on Sept 30 at 10pm until the end of the event.