SKA president optimistic that S’wakian members in kabbadi national team will give good showing at Asian Games

KUCHING (Sept 29): Sarawak Kabbadi Association (SKA) president Muttiah Pillai Sinnathambi is optimistic that the two Sarawakians in the national team will give a good account of their capabilities in the kabbadi competition at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from Oct 2-7.

The two are 31-year-old Allexson Lian Sin and 19-year-old Alif Asri Buang.

This will be Allexson’s third appearance, after Incheon 2014 and Palembang 2018, while Alif is making his debut in the regional games.

The duo are the only non-Indian players in the 10-member team, which includes Dhaanushuban Raveechandran, Shachien Remesi, Thineshraaj Goplan, Mohanarah Batumaly, Kaarthik Kguna, Evaraj Velayutham, Jatheevsar Krishnan, Devinthirakumaar Vuayan, Kovalan Kesavan and Viknesshwaran Gunaseelan.

Managing the team is Padmanathan Enggaittaraman, while the head coach is Palaniandy Muniandy and the assistant coach is ASP Arul Prakash Balakrishnan.

“SKA is proud that two Sarawakians are included in the national team. Allexson is now with the Armed Forces, while Alif was a member of the Sarawak Sukma team at the 2022 Sukma in Kuala Lumpur and a key player for the state Sukma XXI shadow team.

“The inclusion of the both of them shows we have players who have achieved international standards. I hope the duo can display their capabilities and perform at the highest level in Hangzhou,” Muttiah told The Borneo Post.

He said when Alif returns from China, he will undergo de-centralised training in preparation for the challenge in the 21st Sukma in Sarawak next August.

“I believe the experience gained from the Asian Games will help build the confidence level in Alif and further strengthen the Sarawak team,” he added.

In sharing Muttiah’s sentiments, Sarawak head coach Ganisan Punisamy said Allexson will be an asset to the national team if he is included in the line-up, as he had played in two Asian Games.

“I am eager to see how the duo perform after two months of exposure in India.

“I am expecting it to be very tough for Malaysia, because they are drawn in the same group with the top three teams in the last Asian Games (Iran, South Korea and Pakistan),” he said.

Adding on, he felt it would be a good exposure for the national team which comprises 95 per cent junior players.

“I hope they will give a good fight and perform bravely against the Asian giants,” he added.

Palaniandy said that the team has trained hard for three months, and the team is built of youngsters.

“We hope to finish in a better position compared to the previous Asian Games,” he said.