STA Mutual hands over contribution of RM55,000 to 11 schools, 1 university in S’wak

KUCHING (Sept 29): STA Mutual Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the Sarawak Timber Association (STA), presented a financial contribution of RM55,000 to 11 secondary and primary schools as well as one university.

The recipients are SK Ulu Pelagus in Kapit; SK Kampung Buda in Betong; SK Camporan Daro in Mukah; SMK Belawai Tanjung Manis; SK Meranek in Kota Samarahan; SK Sungai Aur Kuching; SK Puruh Karu Primary School in Padawan; SK Bulan Jeragam in Sebuyau; SK Batu Bungan in Mulu; SK Santubong; SMK Santubong in Kuching; and UiTM Samarahan.

The handing over ceremony took place at the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) Seminar Hall at Wisma Sumber Alam and was conducted by STIDC chief executive officer Zainal Abidin Abdullah.

Zainal said that since 2012, STA through its subsidiary STA Mutual, has collaborated with STIDC to allocate financial contributions to schools in rural Sarawak. These funds are intended to create a conducive learning environment for the schools.

“The primary purpose of this contribution is to assist schools in covering expenses incurred due to logging activities or operations.

“Additionally, it aims to boost the morale of students and educators for school excellence and support schools in implementing various academic programmes and curricula,” he said in his speech.

Zainal noted that from 2012 to 2019, a total of RM1.5 million has been distributed.

He explained that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and movement restrictions in 2020, the distribution of funds could not be carried out and was only resumed this year.

“We hope this contribution will help schools improve their facilities and facilitate their learning activities. I express my gratitude to STA Mutual and STA for entrusting STIDC with the management of these funds.

“I also hope STA Mutual will continue to allocate these funds to underprivileged schools in Sarawak in the coming years, even in the challenging economic circumstances and timber market conditions we face now,” he said.