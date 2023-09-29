STIDC unveils new coffee table book on usage of timber in Sarawak’s culture

KUCHING (Sept 29): The Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) today launched a coffee table book titled ‘The Application of Timber in Our Culture’.

STIDC chief executive officer Zainal Abidin Abdullah officiated at the unveiling ceremony at the Pusaka Seminar Hall of Wisma Sumber Alam here, where STIDC advisor Datuk Hashim Bojet was among those present.

On the book, Zainal Abidin described it as an effort to promote the usage of timber found in Sarawak.

“Among the visual content in this book are products or many uses of timber by various segments of society throughout Sarawak.

“This book also showcases wooden products in our heritage and culture so that the future generations can see the utilisation of timber in Sarawak.”

Zainal Abidin also said the production of this book aligned with STIDC’s vision and mission for the timber industry in Sarawak to move towards a more resilient and sustainable direction.

“The production of this book aims to highlight the use of timber in our culture.

“In that sense, I hope this book could serve as a reference for future generations, so as to appreciate the heritage and natural treasures in Sarawak.”

Prior to the book launch, Zainal Abidin presented RM55,000 in financial contributions to 11 selected secondary and primary schools, as well as a university in Sarawak.

The allocation was from STA Mutual Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the Sarawak Timber Association (STA), managed by STIDC.