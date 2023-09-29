S’wak para paddlers bag two gold at table tennis circuit in KL

KUCHING (Sept 29): Sarawak’s para paddlers shone at the MSN-Alliance National Para Table Tennis Circuit at the National Paralympic Centre of Excellence at Kampung Pandan in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 21-24.

The nine-member team led by head coach Anthony Jong and his assistants, Oh Kwong Foi and Ling Kah Nge, brought back two gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

Chow Mei Hsia bagged the gold in the Women’s TT3-TT5 singles, while Simon Toh from SMK Sungai Merah celebrated his debut appearance by leading a clean sweep of the medals in the TT11 Junior (U21) singles by taking the gold.

Toh’s schoolmates Brayden Huang and Henry Ling claimed the silver and bronze respectively.

Toh also went on to win the bronze in the Men’s Open TT11.

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s other two bronze medals were delivered by Alice Wong from SMK Lanang in the Women’s TT10/TT11 categories and Valerie Vickie Soo (SMK DPH Abdul Gapor) in the Women’s TT9 category.

Other team members were Eason Yew, Stanley Ling and Kuok Zhi Chen from SMK Lanang.

The teachers-in-charge were Ting Kung Yew from SMK Sungai Merah and Kiing Siaw Wei from SMK Lanang.

A delighted Jong told The Borneo Post he was surprised and very satisfied with the results.

“We brought nine players to the meet, and all were new faces except for Chow. Surprisingly, all did their best to compete and they have done the state proud by bringing back the medals.

“This is a very encouraging sign and we hope the players will continue to excel at the Para Sukma XXI next year,” he said.

He also extended his gratitude and appreciation to the two teachers for their patience and passion in training the players, as well as the school management of SMK Lanang, SMK Sungai Merah and SMK DPH Abdul Gapor for their strong support.