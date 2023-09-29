S’wak police receive report over Facebook user’s racially charged sentiments

KUCHING (Sept 29): The Sarawak police have received a police report against a Facebook user by the name of ‘Engkecong Kampong’ for allegedly posting racially charged sentiments on Sept 23.

Sarawak deputy police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said the police have yet to make any arrests, as they are currently investigating who is behind the account.

“On Sept 23, the user posted messages on Facebook which are deemed as seditious, as well as calling for all Dayaks to gather at the Sibu Court on Oct 17,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Mancha said the post can potentially stir up racial sentiments in Sarawak.

“We are currently investigating the case under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

He added the police advise social media users to use the platforms responsibly and not write seditious posts or comments, as the police will not hesitate to take stern action against anyone who tries to disrupt the peace and harmony in Sarawak.

Mancha however refused to comment on which case will be brought to the Sibu Court on Oct 17.

In a separate statement, he said the Sarawak police have conducted a total of 129 raids on premises related to illegal online gambling and lottery between Sept 22 and Oct 5.

During the raids, the police arrested a total of 133 individuals comprising 85 men and 48 women.

“We have also seized a total of RM20,493 in cash; one computer tablet; 126 smartphones; and 10 mobile printers from the suspects,” he said, adding the case is currently being investigated under Section 4B(a) and Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

He said the public should be the eyes and ears of the police to tackle illegal gambling and lottery activities by messaging them via WhatsApp at 013-5253052.