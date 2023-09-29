Telecommunication down in Marudi due to tech issue at Pan Borneo Highway project site

MARUDI (Sept 29): Telecommunications were down in several areas here today, including Marudi town, due to a technical issue.

According to a source, the disruption had gone on from 10.30am to 2pm.

“It is reported that the cause was a telecommunication fibre cut-off at one of the towers near a site of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

“The power was restored at 2pm today,” said the source.

This town has experienced an influx of visitors since Wednesday, who are here for the annual Baram Regatta.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been invited to perform the official launch of this year’s event, at the waterfront tomorrow (Sept 30).