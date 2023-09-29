UPKO leadership inspires former Warisan leader to join party

PENAMPANG (Sept 29): Former Warisan Kota Marudu Wirawati head, Suzie Salapan, has joined United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) because she was amazed at the party leadership.

Suzie who is also the former Tandek community development leader (PPM), said the work of the new president, Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also the federal Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, is inspiring young people.

“Thank you to the leaders of UPKO today for accepting my entry into the UPKO family,” she said.

“I saw his work when he was the Sabah Rural Development Minister a few years ago where he worked hard to help the people at the grassroots,” she added after handing over the membership form at the UPKO headquarters on Friday.

Suzie also felt that Ewon is someone who likes to listen and adopts the proposal of the grassroot communities.

She said that the UPKO’s leadership focuses on the younger generation to move and help the people, and that was why she decided to leave Warisan and join UPKO.