Air sightseeing has tourism potential in Sabah – MIM2023 president

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 30): The view of Sabah from the air is one of the tourism products that can be introduced to international travelers.

President of the Miss International Malaysia 2023 (MIM2023), Jawed Khan, said with the cooperation of Layang-Layang Group and MIM2023, this air tour sightseeing package has great potential to be realised.

Jawed, who is also the president of Persatuan Pentas Anak Seni Malaysia (PPASM), said the organiser of MIM2023 wanted to highlight the beauty of Sabah as a whole.

“Taking the example of Kota Kinabalu as a famous destination, we will be able to add value to tourism products here, through air tour sightseeing to international media partners, especially through social media platforms.

“This kind of promotion is very important because social media can spread information quickly and will create interest in foreign tourists to come to this state, get to know Sabah more closely through different experiences,” he said when met at the MIM2023 Programme with Akademi Layang-Layang, here, on Friday.

He said the international community should know that Sabah, especially this city, has various destinations and privileges on offer.

He said Layang-Layang Group has the relevant package for interested tourists.

Also present during the event was PPASM Chairman Jenny Ngu and other invited guests.