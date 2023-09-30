Api-Api Night Market offers more stalls

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 30): The Api-Api Night Market now offers an additional 54 stalls at its newly opened blocks C and D along Gaya Street here.

Speaking when officiating the new blocks on Friday night, State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the additional stalls will be a boon to the people of Sabah, especially in the tourism sector.

Christina, who had officiated the opening with Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip, said the initiative will certainly help the people of Kota Kinabalu to improve their families’ economy and stimulate the state’s economy in the said sector.

“I hope that with this opening, the hawker stalls will positively impact the tourism industry in Sabah, especially in Kota Kinabalu, by becoming the focus of the local community to get essential goods in addition to a place to spend time with loved ones.

“I believe that the Api-Api Night Market will become a premier destination for locals and tourists to enjoy various types of traditional food and local fruits, which are synonymous with Sabah by virtue of its rich culture including its various ethnic tribes.

“If the response is very good, then we may even consider opening up the market for two to four nights depending on the situation,” she said.

The Api-Api Night Market operates every Friday and Saturday from 6pm to midnight. It was opened to the public on December 1, 2018, offering an initial 100 lots to hawkers at blocks A and B.

According to Christina, who is also Api-Api assemblywoman, the market was opened to enliven the city’s atmosphere in addition to providing opportunities for small traders to conduct business and attracting more tourists to Kota Kinabalu.

Several streets along Jalan Bandaran, Jalan Jati, Jalan Api-Api, Jalan Bakau and Jalan Gaya are temporarily closed as early as 5pm to provide opportunities for hawking activities.

In this regard, Christina called on the people of Kota Kinabalu, especially shop owners, to cooperate in clearing the parking area to ensure that hawking activities run smoothly.

She also urged traders and the surrounding community to ensure the cleanliness of the hawker site so as not to affect the city’s image, in line with the City Hall’s (DBKK) mission to make Kota Kinabalu a Clean, Green and Livable City.

Meanwhile, Noorliza said the City Hall plans to open up more spaces in the city akin to the Api-Api Night Market.

“Our current plan is to open up another similar space near Sungai Sembulan called The Suang to further enliven the atmosphere in Kota Kinabalu. The trial run will start on October 4.

“We will probably work with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) to bring in durian and such as we want local and seasonal fruits to be sold at the market,” said Noorliza.